FFA food drive all month long

lakecountyexam.com
 3 days ago

Oregon FFA and Les Schwab Tires Centers know the need to help fight hunger is greater than ever. Those affected by food insecurity are in need year-round, especially now as the holidays are fast approaching. Since 2013 Les Schwab Tire Centers of Oregon has partnered with Oregon FFA in a...

www.lakecountyexam.com

lakecountyexam.com

Students help put on blood drive

After getting a late start to American Red Cross blood drives last school year the students of the National Honor Society at Lakeview High School (LHS) are looking forward to a full year of blood drives in Lakeview while also earning a scholarship for a student at LHS. Last school...
LAKEVIEW, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Oregon FFA, Les Schwab are driving away hunger

Oregon FFA and Les Schwab Tires Centers know the need to help fight hunger is greater than ever. Those affected by food insecurity are in need year-round, especially now as the holidays are fast approaching. Since 2013 Les Schwab Tire Centers of Oregon has partnered with Oregon FFA in a Drive Away Hunger Initiative to help raise as much food and awareness as possible. The initiative will take place the entire month of October.
AGRICULTURE
Fremont Tribune

Veterans hold successful food drive

PLATTSMOUTH – On Saturday, Sept. 25, local veterans once again participated in the Stuff the Truck food drive, which they sponsor several times a year. And, the public responded. “It went great,” spokesman Kermit Reisdorph said. “It was a very successful one.”. Food donations filled two-and-a-half truckloads with monetary contributions...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
vermontjournal.com

Our Place to hold food drive

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Our Place Drop-in Center will hold its annual Overflow the Opera House food drive Friday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s drive will be different due to Covid-19 restrictions, with the collected food loaded directly into trucks and taken to the food pantry at Our Place rather than hauled into the theater to fill every seat.
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
krwc1360.com

Buffalo FFA Annual Corn Drive Today (Monday)

The Buffalo Future Farmers of America chapter holds their annual corn drive today. Members will be soliciting corn and monetary donations from area farmers and businesses. The donation proceeds will go to help Camp True Friends near Maple Lake, as well as local FFA chapter activities. The Buffalo FFA is...
BUFFALO, MN
piratemedia1.com

Homecoming canned food drive to support Food Bank of CENC

East Carolina University’s “Back to ECU” homecoming events continue with a canned food drive on Oct. 1 to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina (CENC) and ECU’s Purple Pantry. Eastern Regional Director of the Food Bank of CENC George Young said ECU student organizations who are...
CHARITIES
morrowcountysentinel.com

CARDINGTON FFA

Brooke Clapham, president of the Cardington FFA and its vice president, Joe Denney, began a leadership journey that recently ran four days. The focus was to help build a strong foundation for working as a team in their chapter as well as their community. This four day leadership experience run...
CARDINGTON, OH
Lynchburg News and Advance

United Way kicks off annual food drive

United Way of Central Virginia kicked off its annual October Food Drive on Friday. During the month of October, local food pantries need help restocking their supply as the holiday season is approaching, UWCV said in a news release. Every year, the food donations benefit local nonprofit agencies fighting hunger.
CHARITIES
thecorryjournal.com

Food drive aims to 'crush capacity' of food pantry

A third annual food drive will be making its rounds throughout the community to gather donations for the Corry Area Food Pantry. David Corry Chrysler is coordinating a citywide collection of nonperishable food items and monetary contributions to benefit the local food pantry as it prepares for its busiest time of the year — Thanksgiving.
CORRY, PA
Lynchburg News and Advance

Texas Inn holding 86-day food drive

Beginning Monday, Oct. 11, the Texas Inn will collect non-perishable food donations for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank for the following 86 days. “The term '86' is restaurant slang meaning an item is no longer available or sold out — and that’s exactly what we want to do with hunger in Lynchburg,” owner Dave Saunders said in a news release. “We’ve been a proud member of our community for 86 years and we want to continue to give back to the city we’ve called home for so long. We're hoping everyone comes out and supports food-insecure families in Lynchburg by donating non-perishable items to our food drive.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
morrowcountysentinel.com

Cash donation for food drive complete

The Chester Arbor of the Gleaner Life Insurance Society completed the Cash Donation Drive for the Food Pantries of Morrow County through the Impact Activity during September. Led by Chairman Pat Maxwell, the society thanks all who generously donated in the blue jars provided in the 29 businesses and libraries around the county. A big thank you is extended to these businesses and libraries who allowed the placing of these containers on their counters.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
WLFI.com

Food Finders Food Bank kicks off Drive Away Hunger event

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)—Food Finders Food Bank is gearing up for its annual Drive Away Hunger food drive. This is the eleventh year for the event. Food Finders is calling on the community to help raise 600,000 meals for people in need this winter. Food Finders Food Bank serves 16 counties.
LAFAYETTE, IN
merrillfotonews.com

Collinsworth is named FFA Member of the Month

Grace Collinsworth, a Sophomore at Merrill High School (MHS), has been named FFA Member of the Month for September 2021. Grace joined FFA last year “to learn more about agriculture and get involved in the community,” she said. “I have lived on a farm my entire life, and I’ve been raising animals ever since I was little. We raise pigs, beef, and chickens. I have taken two agriculture classes, Large Animal Science and Dairy Science. My agriculture classes showed me that FFA is for everyone and I wanted to learn more.” Over the summer, Grace helped at the Dairy Breakfast and the Rodeo. She participated in FFA meetings but said that due to COVID, there have been fewer opportunities to be active.
MERRILL, WI
excelsiorspringsstandard.com

Food for Fines drive in progress

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS – Mid-Continent Public Library’s biannual Food for Fines program is back. Food for Fines will run from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17. Patrons at Excelsior Springs and other Mid-Continent branches will have the chance to donate nonperishable food items in place of money to pay off…
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
tricornernews.com

All things fall and FFA found in Pine Plains at annual Ag Fair

PINE PLAINS — Whether they were a rising member of the Pine Plains FFA, a longtime supporter of the local FFA chapter or a resident of Pine Plains, it was undoubtedly worth the wait to see the community brought together again by a long-standing tradition — the Pine Plains FFA’s annual Fall Agricultural Fair, held on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PINE PLAINS, NY
farmerpublishing.com

Fairfax FFA and FCCLA chapters hold annual blood drive

Clayton Vernon, right, gets a t-shirt size from a blood donor. Kendal Straub, Kierra McDonald, Charlie Smith, and Olivia Morris sorted t-shirts at the blood drive. Cameron Oswald, left, and Cody Frohn, right, were getting chairs set up for the blood drive. Submitted by Jaecey Hill, Fairfax FFA Reporter. The...
CHARITIES
The Tribune

Northern Colorado libraries, food banks partner up for the Fall Food Drive

The High Plains Library District is hosting the Fall Food Drive in libraries across the district from Oct. 11-22. As the holiday season approaches, libraries in northern Colorado have partnered up with local food banks to help stock the shelves through a food drive, according to a news release from the High Plains Library District.
COLORADO STATE
Athens Messenger

Athens Food Rescue Volunteer of the Month

Athens Food Rescue has a new helping hand in the fight against hunger and food waste. Michael Ward signed on with AFR and his efforts have earned him the honor of Volunteer of the Month. “I am pleased to join with the other volunteers to fulfill the mission of Athens...
ATHENS, OH

