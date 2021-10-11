FFA food drive all month long

Grace Collinsworth, a Sophomore at Merrill High School (MHS), has been named FFA Member of the Month for September 2021. Grace joined FFA last year “to learn more about agriculture and get involved in the community,” she said. “I have lived on a farm my entire life, and I’ve been raising animals ever since I was little. We raise pigs, beef, and chickens. I have taken two agriculture classes, Large Animal Science and Dairy Science. My agriculture classes showed me that FFA is for everyone and I wanted to learn more.” Over the summer, Grace helped at the Dairy Breakfast and the Rodeo. She participated in FFA meetings but said that due to COVID, there have been fewer opportunities to be active.

MERRILL, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO