CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Hemp and E-Liquid Products Maker Savage Enterprises Announces Quarter-Over-Quarter Revenue Growth of 100%

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Industry-leading e-liquid and hemp-derived cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ('Savage') today announced that during the third quarter of 2021 it achieved quarter-over-quarter growth in unaudited revenue of 100%, to $20,048,764 from approximately $10,000,000, and up from $5,262,603 in the first quarter, primarily driven by the growth of its award-winning hemp products brand Delta Extrax , under which Savage sells hemp-derived delta-8-THC, delta-9-THC, delta-10-THC, THC-P, THC-O, HHC, and other emerging cannabinoid products.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

AmeraMex International Announces Equipment Orders Totaling Approximately $1.6 Million

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling $1,625,000. Year-to-date, AmeraMex has announced sales of approximately $22.5 million. This week's sales orders consisted of...
CHICO, CA
martechseries.com

Pathlock Closes Third Quarter with Record Enterprise Adoption

Access Orchestration Leader Partners with World Leading Enterprises, Securing Commitments from Seven Fortune 1000 Customers, to Enforce Controls in Complex IT Environments. Pathlock, the leading provider of unified access orchestration, announced the company’s most successful third quarter since inception. The company closed Q3 of 2021 with a record-breaking number of new enterprise partnerships, including new strategic commitments from seven Fortune 1000 customers. Pathlock’s depth of functionality and breadth of integrations provided the peace-of-mind and trust needed to secure these commitments against key industry competitors.
TECHNOLOGY
albuquerqueexpress.com

FSI Announces Third Quarter, 2021 Revenue

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE American:FSI)(FSE:FXT), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. Today the Company announces a year over year increase in revenue for third quarter (Q3), 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

IDGlobal Corp. Announces Subsidiary Noveda Technologies Has 383 Percent Increase in Year Over Year Revenue and Has Retired 1.2 Billion Out of 6 Billion Common Share Goal

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC) is pleased to announce its subsidiary Noveda Technologies has a 383% increase in year over year revenue. Noveda's patented monitoring solution integrates consumption and generation data to provide actionable real-time intelligence for owners, operators, and users as well as utilities. Noveda's patented technology helps reduce energy and water usage, optimize performance of renewable energy systems, and reduce the carbon footprint for customers world-wide, across commercial/retail, industrial, government, education, and utility sectors.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
albuquerqueexpress.com

Reviv3 Procare Reports Record First Quarter Financial Results

Results reflect a record 213% year-over-year revenue growth driven by strong demand for premium hair care products in the direct to consumer and distribution channels. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV), an emerging global e-commerce brand in the premium hair care products industry, today announced its financial and operational results for its first quarter ended August 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Canopy Growth enters agreement to buy Wana Brands, with deal including cash payment of nearly $300 mln

The U.S.-listed shares of Canopy Growth Corp. rose 2.0% in prmarket trading Thursday, after the Canada-based cannabis company announced an agreement to buy Wana Brands, which the company says is the number one edibles brand in North America by market share. The deal will go into effect once THC becomes federally permissable in the U.S. The deal is structured as three separate option agreements, with Canopy making an upfront cash payment of $297.5 million as consideration for entering into the agreements. When the rights to acquire each Wana entity is exercised, Canopy will make a payment equal to 15% of the fair market value of such entity at the time the option is exercised. " Wana'sleadership position and ongoing expansion across the U.S. bolsters Canopy Growth's product, brand, and geographic exposure to the U.S. cannabis market upon federal permissibility," the companies said in a statement. Canopy's stock has tumbled 35.7% over the past three months, while the Cannabis ETF has dropped 22.1% and the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
BUSINESS
talkbusiness.net

P.A.M. earnings rise 256%, revenue up 50% in third quarter

Tontitown-based carrier P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. posted record revenue and operating results in the third quarter as it improved at navigating customer disruptions. After the markets closed Thursday (Oct. 14), the carrier reported net income increased by 255.9% to $21.4 million, or $1.87 per share, in the third quarter, from $6 million, or 52 cents per share, in the same period in 2020. Revenue rose 50.1% to $183.1 million, from $121.9 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Winters
albuquerqueexpress.com

Savage Enterprises Launches Chronix, a Sub-Brand of Savage's Award-Winning Brand Delta Extrax

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Prominent e-liquid and cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ('Savage') (www.SavageEnterprises.com) is excited to announce the launch of Chronix, a new sub-brand of Savage's industry-leading, award-winning flagship brand, Delta Extrax. The Chronix product catalog initially features hemp-derived, flavored delta-9-THC gummies, two strains of disposable vapes, and two strains of vaping cartridges. The Chronix products are currently available for sale through distributors nationwide and at www.DeltaExtrax.com.
IRVINE, CA
martechseries.com

Inuvo Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Revenue of $16.5 Million, 79% Year-Over-Year Growth

Inuvo, Inc., a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the third quarter of 2021 totaling an estimated $16.5 million, an increase of approximately 79% year-over-year, as compared to the third quarter of 2020, and approximately 31% sequentially as compared to the second quarter of 2021. IntentKey and ValidClick revenues are expected to be up roughly 62% and 21% sequentially.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

GrowGeneration announces mutual termination of HGS acquisition, revises guidance to reflect move

U.S. specialty hydroponic and organic garden center operator GrowGeneration Corp. said Wednesday it has terminated its acquisition agreement with HGS Hydro in a mutual decision, but that the two companies will continue to develop a working relationship. "This was a difficult decision regarding the HGS Hydro acquisition, but following appropriate due diligence and capital allocation analysis, we decided to mutually terminate the acquisition," CEO Darren Lampert said in a statement. The company updated its third-quarter guidance to reflect the move and said it now expects revenue to range from $114 million to $116 million, below the FactSet consensus of...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hemp#Nicotine#Hhc#Irvine#Savage Enterprises#Delta Extrax#Cfo
MyChesCo

ETC Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

SOUTHAMPTON, PA — Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTC Pink: ETCC) recently reported its financial results for the thirteen week period ended August 27, 2021 and the twenty-six week period ended August 27, 2021. Robert L. Laurent, Jr., ETC’s Chief Executive Officer and President stated, “While our revenues have not quite rebounded...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Flight Global.com

Gol foresees 50% drop in third-quarter revenue versus 2019 level

Brazilian low-cost carrier Gol expects to report third-quarter net operating revenue down 50% from the same period of pre-pandemic 2019. Gol projects that it generated R$1.8 billion ($325 million) in the quarter. Additionally, the carrier estimates in an 11 October investor update that it operated 84% of the routes it had operated in the third quarter of 2019, with an average load factor of 82%.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

NAGA Reports Record Quarter with 157% Growth YOY: Close to USD 21 Million in Revenue and USD 5.2 Million Preliminary EBITDA in Q3 2021

Total revenue for 2021 already over USD 48 million. Trading revenues from cryptocurrencies increased significantly. Hamburg, October 11, 2021 – NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for trading, cryptocurrencies and payments NAGA.com, has announced its unaudited preliminary group figures for the 3rd quarter of 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Victorian Plumbing FY revenues up more than a quarter

Online bathroom products retailer Victorian Plumbing Group said on Thursday that its trading year ended 30 September had finished "positively". Victoria Plumbing stated revenues had grown roughly 29% year-on-year, reflecting strong trading in the first three quarters of the year, more subdued market conditions as lockdown restrictions were eased, and improving customer demand in September.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
CNET

Samsung expects highest-ever quarterly revenue in third quarter

Samsung's rebound from the tech slowdown and pandemic lockdown appears to be gaining steam. The Korean electronics giant said Thursday that it expects its operating profit for the third quarter to come in at 12.25 trillion won ($13.2 billion), an increase of nearly 28% compared with the year-ago period. Samsung also pegged its revenue for the three-month period ended Sept. 30 at about 73 trillion won ($61.2 billion), which would be the company's highest-ever quarterly revenue, edging out its quarterly result from a year ago.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Osisko Gold Royalties reports strong revenue in third quarter

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Importantly, Osisko said it had recorded preliminary revenues of C$50.0 million during the third quarter (Q3 2020: $41.2...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Savage Enterprises Launches a Flavored Shot Containing 75 mg of Hemp-Derived Delta-9-THC Under Its Delta Extrax Brand

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Award-winning e-liquid and hemp-derived cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ('Savage') is elated to announce its latest addition to the Delta Extrax catalog: a one-ounce Blue Raspberry Slushie Shot containing 75 mg of flavored, hemp-derived Delta-9-THC. This new product has been launched under Savage's prominent, award-winning brand, Delta Extrax, and is available for purchase at www.DeltaExtrax.com and through distributors nationwide. Delta-9-THC is an exceptionally popular cannabinoid found in cannabis.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy