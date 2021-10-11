CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO backs third dose for people who had Chinese-made coronavirus jabs

By Jennifer Rigby,
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization (WHO) says people aged over 60 who got the Chinese-made Sinopharm or Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines should get a booster jab to ensure they remain fully protected from the virus. The two vaccines, which are both approved by the WHO, have lower effectiveness against symptomatic infection than...

Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
KRMG

Coronavirus: WHO officially defines ‘long COVID’

LONDON — The World Health Organization on Wednesday issued an official “long COVID” definition in a bid to improve understanding of the persistent health problems that affect some COVID-19 survivors. The United Nations health agency’s International Classification of Diseases now refers to the vexing phenomenon as “post COVID-19 condition,” noting...
BBC

Covid-19: Vulnerable people waiting for third jab, and Wales police priorities

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. 1. Many vulnerable still waiting for third Covid jab. Vaccine experts recommend that vulnerable people with weak immune systems be given a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine...
MedicalXpress

2% or less have had Covid jabs in many African nations: WHO

Just two percent of the population, or less, have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus in half of the countries in Africa, the World Health Organization said on Thursday,. Fifteen of the continent's 54 nations have managed to vaccinate at least 10 percent of their people, achieving the global goal for September 30, set in May by the World Health Assembly, the world's highest health policy-setting body.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

WHO advisers urge third Covid vaccine dose for some people

It is in line with what many rich countries including Britain, France and the US have already recommended for their populations. An expert group advising the World Health Organisation (WHO) on vaccines has recommended that older people and those with compromised immune systems get an extra dose of Covid-19 vaccine as part of their regular schedule.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

No rush on boosters for people who've had breakthrough COVID-19, experts say

Preliminary research shows fully vaccinated people who've contracted a breakthrough COVID-19 infection have strong protection, indicating they don't need to rush to get a booster dose, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 10. Speaking on the topic of people who get COVID-19 after full vaccination Paul Offit, MD, told the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

WHO backs Covid-19 booster jab for people with weak immune systems

The World Health Organization has recommended booster shots for people with weak immune systems as they are less likely to respond adequately to the standard course of vaccinations. On Monday, the World Health Organization's (WHO) vaccine advisory group said that people with compromised immune systems should be given a Covid-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KREX

FDA panel debates lower-dose Moderna COVID shots for booster

(AP) — U.S. health advisers are debating if millions of Americans who received Moderna vaccinations should get a booster shot — this time, using half the original dose. Already millions who got their initial Pfizer shots at least six months ago are getting a booster of that brand. Thursday, advisers to the Food and Drug […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Asylum seekers could face X-ray bone checks to prove their real age

Migrants could face X-rays of their bones to prove their age under new powers to stop adults claiming to be children to boost their chances of asylum. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is to unveil a series of amendments to her Nationality and Borders Bill that include sanctioning “scientifically verifiable” methods to check the age of migrants.
WORLD
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

