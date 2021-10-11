CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Knutson, Ed

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for Ed Knutson on Saturday, October 23. There will be a short visitation at 10:00 with a service following at 11:00. The service will be held at the Bethlehem Evangelical and Reformed Church at 354 Madison Street, Lancaster, WI 53813. Lunch will be served following the service in the church basement. In lieu of flowers, donations to The ALS Association would be greatly appreciated. You can make online donations at donations@alsa-national.org.

