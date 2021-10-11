Belgrade Restaurant Owner Thankful For Support After Fire
By Jesse James
MY 103.5
3 days ago
On Sunday, October 3, a grease fire broke out in the kitchen of the Center Ice Cafe in Belgrade. As a result of the damage caused by the fire, the restaurant was forced to close. Rhonda Gilbert owns the Center Ice Cafe and plans to reopen the restaurant. In a...
This is definitely one unique place to grab a bite to eat in all of Montana and probably worth the trip. Eat This, Not That might have come out with my few favorite list of all time. The Most Unique Themed Restaurant in Every State seems a bit funny and there is nowhere in Montana that could fit on this list but you are wrong. There is a spot just a few hours away that is actually a very popular tourist destination for a certain group of folks.
One of Montana's most iconic bars has been listed for sale. The Grizzly Bar, located in Roscoe, Montana is currently on the market for $1,200,000. In case you're wondering, the large grizzly bear mounted on the building is included in the sale. You may have seen people wearing t-shirts that...
Montana is grizzly bear country. When you venture into Montana's backcountry, you have a good chance of encountering a grizzly. Archery season in Montana is currently underway, and the state's general hunting season will begin later this month. During autumn in Montana, bears are fairly active in preparation for the long cold winter ahead.
The start of Montana's general hunting season is Saturday, October 23. As a hunter, I always look forward to this time of year. There are a lot of different types of hunters in Montana. Some folks hire guides to help them find wild game. Other hunters are more self-sufficient and use their own knowledge and skillset in order to harvest an animal every year.
You can feel it in the air. Winter will be here before you know it. For some, Winter is their least favorite season. For others, it is the most wonderful time of the year. Winter enthusiasts tend to pray for snow and LOTS OF IT! When early season snow storms hit, you can start to pick out the pro-winter people from the anti-winter people. Anti-winter people are usually grumpy and terrified by the sight of early season snow. Pro-winter people are typically delighted and anxious to get their winter gear in order.
There are a few different must-visit streets in Montana that could be considered but it's nice to see that Bozeman took the top spot. Media Feed came out with a list of the Must-Visit Street in Every State and for Montana, we don't have to travel very far. Main Street right here in Bozeman. Didn't know this but apparently, Main Street in Bozeman was also named one of America's Greatest Streets.
When the temperatures drop in Montana, it's the perfect time to break out the crockpot for hearty meals that will keep you and your family warm during the winter in Montana. I'm a foodie, so I love to cook. There's nothing quite as satisfying as a bowl of chili or beef stew during the winter. The first snowfall is a good time to start thinking about meal planning and the variety of dishes you want to cook in the coming months.
Dare I say, some are even a bargain? After a solid 18 months of RIDICULOUSLY high rental car rates, prices seem to have come way back down to earth...for now. But who knows what ski season may bring. I actually know a couple of my friends who BOUGHT a car...
Kids of all ages, come one, come all! Halloween is just around the corner and there is no way better to celebrate than the Jr Carpenter Pumpkin Carving Contest at Kenyon Noble. The annual event, which will be at Kenyon Noble in Bozeman, Belgrade, and Livingston is a wonderful time...
Whether you are driving or walking around Bozeman there are some iconic places and buildings that you will notice. You might know that they have some big significance but they do. Buildings have either stayed the same or might have gotten a facelift in recent years but they are still a part of Bozeman's history. Either way, Bozeman has a rich history especially when it comes to some of these gorgeous structures.
Great news! Cactus Records' owner, Mike "Bueno" Good told us that he's found a new location for the longtime Bozeman record store. The Hathhorn Building, where the business is currently located, was recently listed for sale. As a result, Bueno was left with the task of finding a new location for Cactus Records. Sadly, staying downtown was not an option due to the high cost of commercial space.
This is a great lesson on what not to do when you are visiting Yellowstone National Park and respecting wildlife. A video has been making the rounds that were taken at the end of September in Yellowstone National Park of an older couple getting a little too close to the wildlife. The couple decides that because this hulking elk is closer to town they could approach it, well let's just say the elk let them know they aren't a petting zoo animal quickly. Watch the video below.
NOTE: I hate the grocery store. But I LOVE the people that work there and bust their tail everyday to make sure the most essential of essential services continue to operate. Things DO NOT seem right, however. In recent weeks, I've been in grocery stores in Missoula, Helena, Billings and...
Center Ice Cafe in Belgrade has been helpful in every way. From holiday dinners, helping the less fortunate, to providing Belgrade with some of the best meals, this is not the first loss for Cafe owner Rhonda Gilbert. Rhonda, who has put her blood, sweat, and tears into the Center...
According to a press release from Yellowstone National Park, a 20-year-old woman from Washington was severely burned after attempting to rescue her dog from a thermal hot spring in the park. The woman suffered significant thermal burns between her shoulders and feet on the afternoon of Monday, October 4, near Fountain Flat Drive south of Madison Junction.
Have you ever wanted to walk out your back door and hook into a trophy trout? Well, that dream could be a reality if you're looking to buy a home in Bozeman. The Kent Spur Ranch is technically on the outskirts of town, but it's less than a 20-minute drive from downtown Bozeman. The 535-acre secluded ranch is located atop one of the highest points in Gallatin Valley. It's literally a dream home. The property features five private trophy trout ponds that are stocked with rainbow and cutthroat trout. Cottonwood Creek flows through the ranch, and there's over 600 feet of private creek front. The property borders thousands of acres of Gallatin National Forest perfect for mountain biking, hiking, horseback riding and skiing.
Crews have been making a lot of progress on the Shedhorn Fire, located in the Custer Gallatin National Forest between Big Sky and West Yellowstone. The fire is now 60% contained. The fire was first reported Monday, September 27. On Tuesday, Fire managers lifted an area closure in anticipation of...
Fall in Montana. Great weather, terrible weather. GREAT EVENTS! From a drag show in Bozeman to a brew fest at Pine Creek, you've got a wide selection of fun stuff to do this week, including some free options!. Wednesday, October 6th: Hug The Hospital at Bozeman Deaconess - Everyone is...
If anyone remembers watching the show "Storage Wars", you will recall the drama...the yelling of "YUP', and the buyers getting crazy awesome deals. Sometimes their finds were worth thousands of dollars! Now the reality of actually winning a unit that has more than $27 worth of valuables in it, is highly unlikely. BUT, it could still be a great time!
If you needed another reminder to be alert when out hiking or hunting this time of year, we've got one for you. A man hunting for Elk near Cody, Wyoming over the weekend was attacked by a Grizzly Bear. The man was later flown to a hospital in Billings with what were described as "non life threatening injuries"
