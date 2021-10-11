CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Studios Orders Pilot for George Lopez Drama Series 'Once Upon a Time in Aztlan'

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Studios has ordered a pilot for the George Lopez-led drama series “Once Upon a Time in Aztlan,” hailing from STXtelevision. The Mexican American multi-award-winning actor, author, comedian and film and TV star is executive producing via his Travieso Productions banner. The hourlong drama, written by, created and executive produced...

