The Utah Jazz enter the season as a team with something to prove after falling short in the last playoffs. There is nothing easy about what Utah accomplished last year. They finished with the best record (52-20) in the league and outscored opponents by 9.0 points per 100 possessions, nearly three points better than what any other team achieved. How were they able to do that? Why didn’t it work in the postseason?

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO