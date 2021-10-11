CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Texas defense needs quick fix ahead of No. 12 Oklahoma State

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — No. 25 Texas is coming off a 55-48 loss to Oklahoma. The Longhorns say there is no panic ahead of Saturday’s matchup with No. 12 Oklahoma State. But there’s definitely a need for some urgency if Texas wants to make the Big 12 title game. The Longhorns surrendered 662 total yards to Oklahoma, including 339 on the ground. Oklahoma State comes in with a perfect 5-0 record and a bruising running game.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

Former Player: “This Coaching Staff is Ruining Lives and Needs to Go”

Morgantown, West Virginia – During Neal Brown’s weekly press conference, Brown briefly mentioned that Tennessee transfer defensive lineman Darel Middleton “was no longer with us.”. Brown didn’t elaborate on the departure, but Middleton cleared it up on social media. “I made that decision, not them. Say what’s all been said.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Austin, TX
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
TODAY.com

Photo of high school football player helping opponent goes viral

One high school football player in Iowa is proving that a little empathy goes a long way. During an early September Friday night football game, Charles City wide receiver Mario Hoefer was cramping pretty badly. "I thought I was drinking enough water, but I wasn't," Hoefer, 18, told TODAY Parents.
HIGH SCHOOL
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap Sports#Longhorns
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Scott Frost Last Night

Another week, another crushing loss for Scott Frost. Nebraska was in position to secure a huge road win at Michigan State on Saturday night. The Huskers led the Spartans by a touchdown with just a couple of minutes to play. However, Nebraska was unable to move the ball and lock up the victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 7

Last week was supposed to be an average week in college football with a couple of big games. Luckily, rarely anything goes according to plan. Two wild games at the same time — one of which was on last week’s upset alert — concluded with thrilling finishes. Two top-10 teams lost to unranked opponents, including the No. 1 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sporting News

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley cancels press conference after student paper reports Caleb Williams, not Spencer Rattler, takes first-team reps

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has once again kept alive a potential quarterback controversy between Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. The fifth-year coach, fresh off winning the Red River Showdown after benching Rattler for Williams, canceled the Sooners' regularly scheduled news conference with media on Wednesday. The move came after Oklahoma's student newspaper, the OU Daily, reported earlier in the day that Williams had taken first-team reps in practice.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs. Minnesota: Game Time, TV, Streaming, Odds and More

ICYMI - The annual fundraiser for the broken chair is underway. Husker fans’ donations go to the Team Jack Foundation. If you can, make a donation and cheer on the Huskers to win back the best trophy NU plays for in the Big Ten!. The matchup with Minnesota wraps up...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy