CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama’s Anderson: ‘We’re in our own way right now’

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Will Anderson Jr. thought a close call against Florida would be “a real eye-opener” for Alabama at the time. Now, he’s not so sure the message sunk in. Not after the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide lost 41-38 to a Texas A&M team that had been on a two-game losing streak. The Alabama linebacker doesn’t believe that message was taken seriously. Anderson the Tide players are in their “own way.” Alabama’s playoff and SEC title hopes are still intact, but now there’s no margin for error.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Anderson, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
voiceofmotown.com

Former Player: “This Coaching Staff is Ruining Lives and Needs to Go”

Morgantown, West Virginia – During Neal Brown’s weekly press conference, Brown briefly mentioned that Tennessee transfer defensive lineman Darel Middleton “was no longer with us.”. Brown didn’t elaborate on the departure, but Middleton cleared it up on social media. “I made that decision, not them. Say what’s all been said.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap Sports#Texas A M#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
Sporting News

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley cancels press conference after student paper reports Caleb Williams, not Spencer Rattler, takes first-team reps

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has once again kept alive a potential quarterback controversy between Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. The fifth-year coach, fresh off winning the Red River Showdown after benching Rattler for Williams, canceled the Sooners' regularly scheduled news conference with media on Wednesday. The move came after Oklahoma's student newspaper, the OU Daily, reported earlier in the day that Williams had taken first-team reps in practice.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kiss951.com

Could This Song Be Why Alabama Lost To Texas A&M On Saturday?

The number 1 college football team in the country, the Alabama Crimson Tide, lost their first game since the 2019 season on Saturday. Alabama fell in a shootout with Texas A&M who clinched the game on a last-second field goal. Now if you’re a fan of the Tide there is no need to panic. Winning out would still be more than enough to get them in the College Football Playoff. But Bama fans were feeling emotions this weekend that they hadn’t felt in a while. And it certainly united the rest of the college football world, because success, which Bama has had a lot of in recent years, can lead to dislike.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy