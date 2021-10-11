Argentina loving Messi while Brazil wonders about Neymar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAO PAULO (AP) — The two main stars of South American soccer are in very different relationships with their fans. While Argentina is in love with Lionel Messi since the latest Copa America title, Brazil is criticizing Neymar for a below-par performance against Colombia plus controversies off the pitch. Both have six goals in South American World Cup qualifying and seem set to lead their teams to the finals in Qatar next year. But one of them is being venerated after years of criticism, and the other is being scolded after years of adoration.

