Morning Business Report: October 11th, 2021

U.S. stocks finished lower Tuesday, with the main indexes erasing early modest gains to close lower for the third straight decline for the three main equity benchmarks, ahead of the unofficial start of third-quarter results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118 points, or 0.3%, the S&P 500 index declined 0.2% to 4,350, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.1% to 14,465. The small-capitalization Russell 2000 index , however, was headed for a close in positive territory, up 0.4%. Markets have been choppy amid concerns about slowing growth here and abroad and worries that inflation...

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO