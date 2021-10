DENVER (CBS4) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, and in Denver domestic violence cases are on the rise. According to the Denver Police Department, police officers have responded to more domestic violence calls during the coronavirus pandemic. Police records show more than 13,700 domestic violence calls were made in 2019. That number jumped to more than 15,000 in 2020. So far this year, Denver police have answered more than 11,000 calls. In turn, many of those cases land on the desk of the district attorney. (credit: CBS) “Each day we get anywhere from five to 10 domestic violence cases,” Maggie...

