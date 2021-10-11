CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany qualifies for 2022 World Cup with 4-0 win in Skopje

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Germany has booked its place at the 2022 World Cup with an error-strewn 4-0 win in North Macedonia. Kai Havertz broke the deadlock in the 50th minute before Chelsea clubmate Timo Werner’s quickfire double helped Germany atone for its surprise 2-1 loss to North Macedonia in Duisburg in March. Jamal Musiala got Germany’s fourth goal in the 83rd as they stretched their lead in Europe Group J to an unassailable eight points with two rounds of games remaining. Ionuţ Mitriță’s 26th-minute goal was enough for Romania to beat Armenia 1-0 in Bucharest. Iceland defeated Liechtenstein 4-0 in the other group game.

