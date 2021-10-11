CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena, MI

Alpena Spectrum store closes permanently

By Austin Szumowicz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALPENA, MI – The Spectrum store on M-32 West is closing permanently today. The Alpena location will no longer be available for in person requests or over-the-counter exchanges. Employees at the branch say the decision to close came from the corporate level. Spectrum customers can still pay their bill and...

