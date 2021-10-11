Alpena Spectrum store closes permanently

Airbnb spent the pandemic listening to hosts and refining the company's procedures to make it easier for them to succeed. Catherine Powell, Airbnb's global head of hosting, told Cheddar that many people, particularly women whose finances were disproportionally impacted by COVID, were able to join the service. Now women make up 55% of hosts and as of May, new female hosts collectively earned one billion dollars since the start of the pandemic. Powell also noted that the company is looking ahead to supporting a successful holiday season. "I think the one thing that will not change this holiday season is our guests' desire to connect with their friends and family," she said.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO