Alpena Spectrum store closes permanently

This summer, Melbourne, Fla.-based defense contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc. sold off its Muskegon Township-based Combat Propulsion Systems operation to German defense contractor RENK Group. With the move, RENK established the existing 1.2 million-square-foot facility, located at 76 S. Getty St., as the headquarters for what is now known as RENK America. RENK Group manufactures automatic transmissions and gearing for the armored vehicle, defense and civil marine, energy production, plastics, and oil and gas sectors. The company employs 2,600 people globally and generated 550 million euros in revenue last year, which equates to approximately $650.5 million. MiBiz spoke with RENK America CEO Ted Trzesniowski, who also managed the operation when it was part of L3 Harris, about what to expect from the new ownership.
