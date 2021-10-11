Partnership Focuses on Getting Polypropylene to End Markets

AppDirect is marking its first commercial partnership agreement in the Japanese market with CUON and TerraSky to deliver the end-to-end customer journey. AppDirect, the leading subscription commerce platform company, announced it has signed a new commercial partnership with CUON and its parent company, TerraSky, to expand its presence in Japan and deliver on the AppDirect mission to make technology universally accessible so anyone can thrive in the digital economy. This partnership is expected to help grow operations across the APAC region and deliver on an end-to-end customer journey to drive platform adoption across the region. CUON and TerraSky will be responsible for managing sales, project delivery, professional services, and technical support for AppDirect customers in Japan.

