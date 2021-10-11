CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partnership Focuses on Getting Polypropylene to End Markets

Cover picture for the articleTotalEnergies Petrochemicals & Refining USA Inc. participated as a funding partner of the Polypropylene Recycling Coalition, an initiative of the Recycling Partnership. TotalEnergies’ collaboration within the Polypropylene Recycling Coalition will focus on increasing curbside recycling access for polypropylene to ensure this packaging material is widely recovered and reused in end markets including food and beverage packaging, consumer products and automotive parts.

