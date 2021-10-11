Cecelia "Bunny" Nancy Jenkins

Bunny's angelic birthday into Heaven was on Monday, October 4, 2021, peacefully with her family, and Sadie, her cat, by her side, at the age of 87. Cecelia "Bunny" Nancy (Campbell) Jenkins was born on December 24, 1933, in Sioux Falls, SD and grew up in Browns Valley, MN. She graduated high school from Sisseton, SD and eventually she met Wallace Jenkins. The couple married and lived for a short time in Fargo and Miltona before settling their family in Osakis. They were blessed with 5 children: DeLyle "Jim", DeAnne, DeLores, DeLynn, and Deona. Bunny worked as a CNA at the Community Memorial Home (Galeon) in Osakis until her kids graduated and then worked at Belgrade Nursing Home before retiring. She was active in the Osakis First Responders, Osakis VFW 7902 Auxiliary, and at the Osakis Lutheran Church.