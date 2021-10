The Morton Arboretum’s Glass Pumpkin Patch kicked off Wednesday for its 11th year. Rain or shine, guests were happy to check out the fall-themed creations. “With weather like this, the only thing that really comes out is our stubbornness. We’re still going to make a piece of glass. Will the glass survive? Yes. 2,000 degrees usually wins over rain,” glassblower and event co-founder Shannon Jane Morgan said.

MORTON, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO