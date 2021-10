The Milwaukee Bucks certainly have an interesting group of players on their roster entering the 2021-22 NBA season. Both new and old faces alike will join together to help the franchise defend their title as the world champions, and it is shaping up to be very interesting to see everyone together. Fans know what players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday will bring to the table, but what about several other players that are not quite at that level? The Bucks have a handful of role players that are set to play meaningful roles, but which ones could be the biggest wild cards to the team’s success as they take the court next season? Let us dive into it.

