Column: The Chicago White Sox-Houston Astros rivalry just got real — thanks to Ryan Tepera’s ill-advised comment and ‘heavy accusations’

By Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune
 10 days ago
Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers steals second base past Chicago White Sox second baseman Cesar Hernandez during the second inning. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune

If you thought a postseason series featuring Tony La Russa and Dusty Baker would be controversy-free, you also probably believe in the tooth fairy.

Something was bound to happen that would turn the American League Division Series between La Russa’s Chicago White Sox and Baker’s Houston Astros into a grudge match, and leave it to Sox reliever Ryan Tepera to light the fuse on the dynamite.

Tepera on Sunday basically accused the Astros of sign stealing during the first two games at Minute Maid Park without citing any evidence other than the fact Sox pitchers had 16 strikeouts in their 12-6 win in Game 3 as opposed to 16 combined K’s in the two games in Houston.

Baker called it “heavy accusations” from Tepera and pointed out the Astros have almost the same OPS at home (.787) as on the road (.780) and have scored more runs on the road (436) than at Minute Maid (427). Furthermore, Baker added, the Astros don’t care about Tepera’s remarks — and Baker said he never had heard of Tepera .

“I haven’t heard anybody even talk about it, to tell you the truth,” Baker said. “You know, he can say what he wants to say. I never even heard his name before until we played the White Sox. So, no, man, I’m not bothered at all by it, really, because most of my life they’ve been talking stuff on me anyway, you know what I mean? So let them talk.”

Baker also cited the lyrics of an Eric Clapton song: “Before you accuse me, take a look at yourself.”

Third baseman Alex Bregman, the only Astros player made available to the media after the Game 4 postponement Monday , also shrugged off the remark.

“Whatever works,” he said. “Like, it’s all good. We’re just focused on winning games. That’s it.”

So it’s much ado about nothing — except for the fact a Sox player is accusing a team of cheating that already has been convicted of cheating, which is really something.

And no doubt the Astros won’t forget it, as catcher Martin Maldonado suggested when he tweeted: “Always good to get a extra motivation.”

Either way, it was a good rainy-day story for the media to chew on and naturally became a focus of Monday’s news conferences with Baker and La Russa.

“I just don’t get into it,” La Russa said. “And I try to realize this is America and players can say what they want to, and I can say that I don’t get into it if I want to. They’re a very good team and they’re tough to beat. That’s what I think.”

The Astros, of course, made their bed when they concocted the sign-stealing scheme in 2017 and got caught two years later. Manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired in January 2020, but no players were disciplined, including Bregman, José Altuve and Carlos Correa, three remaining stars who have taken the brunt of abuse this season from opposing fans.

Sox fans loudly chanted, “(Bleep) Altuve,” during Game 3 and as they left the ballpark, letting him know they remember his role in the scandal that tainted the Astros’ 2017 title.

La Russa wasn’t at all bothered by the profane chanting, only by a question about it.

“Here again, it’s America,” he said. “They can chant, ‘Fire La Russa,’ if they wanted to, right? I have no problem as long as they show up. But the reason that that question bothers me is the most amazing thoughts that come to mind, when I thought about last night and the fans, was that incredible support that was so loud.”

True, it is America, and Sox fans can chant whatever they please. But freedom of speech also is why former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was allowed to speak out on police brutality against Black people and to take a knee during the national anthem in protest, starting a movement.

It’s America.

La Russa, then employed by the Arizona Diamondbacks, said he would “absolutely not allow it on my team and criticized Kaepernick for disrespecting the country and flag.

Sorry, but you can’t have it both ways. Conversely, you can applaud Sox fans for bringing it all night long, as I wrote about Sunday night’s game , while also wondering if it’s over the top to chant, “(Bleep) Altuve.”

It’s America.

Baker has been involved in cheating controversies before, including in 2003, when former Chicago Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa was caught using a corked bat.

When I asked Baker that night if Sosa’s career was tainted, he replied: “I was looking at TV today, and Martha Stewart is tainted. I’ve been tainted. You name me someone great who hasn’t been tainted. And if you find that person, then you’ll probably have a saint. If there are saints walking around, I’d definitely like to meet that saint because I need some cleansing myself.”

Baker had nothing to do with the Astros cheating scandal, but he has become their primary defender, just as he was with Sosa 18 years ago before their relationship soured a year later.

At this point you’d think Astros players should thrive on the hate they get and be used to it, but Baker said that’s not the case.

“Like I said, we don’t talk or discuss it because it’s a waste of time and a waste of energy,” he said. “You know, there’s too much good stuff in life to have to live your life in the past forever and ever and ever, and you know, how long must you pay for a crime?

“I don’t know. I don’t think anybody thrives on it. I mean, everybody thrives on love. They don’t thrive on hate or thrive on whatever people are saying. So part of my job here — and part of the job of the city of Houston — is to at least get love when you are at home. You know what I mean?”

Baker neglected to cite the lyrics of a Todd Rundgren song: “Light of the world, shine on me. Love is the answer.”

Somehow I don’t think it applies to this budding rivalry.

MLB
