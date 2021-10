Founded by GRAMMY-winning violinist Keiko Tokunaga, Interwoven was founded in reaction to the change in the social climate that occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An individual of Asian heritage, Tokunaga was saddened by the news of racial injustice towards the AAPI community. She was shocked by the lack of response from other racial groups, and by the hesitation to speak up amongst her colleagues.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO