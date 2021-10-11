Police Body Cams Show Cops Dragging Black Disabled Man From His Car By His Hair: ‘I’m a Paraplegic, Bro! You Can F**king Hurt Me!’
[Warning: this video contains content and language that some viewers may find offensive.]. A Black paraplegic man is accusing the Dayton, OH police department of profiling, unlawful arrest, and illegal search and seizure after he was dragged from his car during a traffic stop. Body cameras showed officers yanking Clifford Owensby from his car, pulling him by his hair and head onto the ground as he yells for help.www.mediaite.com
Comments / 0