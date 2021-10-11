Public Input Sought for DECC Reaccreditation

Property Owners and Residents of OIB are encouraged to attend a public meeting at Town Hall on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 beginning at 6:00 PM, to discuss the conceptual design and offer input for a new community center for the island. The Board began discussing this project in 2018 while developing our Comprehensive System-Wide Recreation Master Plan. At that time two community meetings were held on February 5th and March 5th, 2018. These meetings were conducted so that residents would be able to voice their opinions on the topic of recreation needs for the future of OIB. Approximately 75 people attended the meetings and provided much-needed feedback. A survey was also taken at this time requesting input on this subject. Again, on February 25, 2019, during a budget retreat, the Board held discussion regarding the future renovation of the existing Town Hall as a Community Center once the new Town Hall was completed and requested public input at the April 8, 2019 Open Forum Meeting. A notice of this meeting was posted on March 28, 2019 on the Town website, social media, and through the Town’s e-notification system.

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO