Public Input Sought for DECC Reaccreditation

By Lee Hernly, Editor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will receive public comment, in conjunction with a virtual assessment of the City of Alexandria Department of Emergency & Customer Communications (DECC). The department, which obtained its first CALEA accreditation in 2018, is in the process of becoming reaccredited for another four years.

