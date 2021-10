The Los Angeles Lakers continue to reflect a desire of a team that wants to return to its style of the 2019-20 campaign as opposed to last year’s style. This was none the more evident than in the team’s frontcourt construction, abandoning the versatile offenses of Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell for, well, just having two big ass dudes in Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan. Although you can argue about the comparison of talent levels between this frontcourt and the championship team’s frontcourt, you can at least admit that physically, Howard and Jordan compare similarly to Howard and JaVale McGee back then.

