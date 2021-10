A report released Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health said that in the past month, 74% of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state had not been vaccinated. The Health Department also reported that from January to October of this year, 93% of those hospitalized with the coronavirus had not been vaccinated, and 93% of those who died due to COVID-19 had not been vaccinated or had only received one dose. In addition, 91% of all reported cases occurred among those who had not been vaccinated, or were not fully vaccinated. Vaccines became widely available across Pennsylvania and in much of the country in the spring.

