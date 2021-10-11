Managing chronic pain with nonmedical treatments
We've all heard about the challenges of managing chronic pain without creating addiction or causing negative side effects from drugs. But there are non-medical ways to approach chronic pain that can make a real difference. Dave spoke with Dr. Roni Evans to learn more. Dr. Evans is the director for the Integrative Health & Wellbeing Research Program and an associate professor at the Center for Spirituality and Healing at the Univesity.www.wtip.org
