Becoming ‘cloud smart’ – Why the future of cloud services depends on partnerships, not competition

By Alice Gillin
siliconangle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that the pandemic has forced almost everyone and everything to undergo dramatic change. Businesses are especially rushing to adapt to a rapidly developing digital economy as remote services and interactions accelerate toward being a necessity. And companies such as VMware Inc. are stepping in as the unsung heroes in these situations, curating cloud solutions for customers globally and forging valuable professional relationships along the way.

Schaeffer's Investment Research

Shopify Stock on the Rise on Cloud Provider Partnership

The shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) are up 1.5% at $1,420.51 this morning, following the e-tailer's announcement that it is partnering with several cloud providers, including Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL) to assist businesses using the Shopify service in streamlining their operations through a global enterprise resource planning (ERP) program. Several tools from the cloud providers teaming up with SHOP will be integrated into the platform for users.
STOCKS
siliconangle.com

Cloud-based security: Arctic Wolf’s cybersecurity game plan

Bringing together all aspects of cybersecurity under one umbrella, as opposed to unique attack-surface solutions being pitched individually, is the sales game plan behind Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.’s growth strategy — and it may soon lead to initial public offering. Arctic Wolf has been working with a range of companies,...
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

Canonical delivers Ubuntu 21.10 release with cloud-native features

Canonical Ltd. today announced a major update to the Ubuntu Linux operating system, with improvements that beef up security, enable cloud-native application development and enhance artificial intelligence and machine learning innovation. The Ubuntu operating system is one of the most popular versions of the Linux operating system. It has a...
SOFTWARE
Mashed

What Wendy's New Google Cloud Partnership Means For Your Order

Fast food is about to get even faster at Wendy's! The hamburger juggernaut just announced a deal with Google Cloud that will allow the chain to better cull through customer data for a more pleasing drive-through experience. According to The Wall Street Journal, the partnership will also help the brand develop artificial intelligence tools that'll make things easier for customers and employees alike.
BUSINESS
#Cloud Services#Cloud Technology#Amazon Web Services#Vmware Inc#Vmworld
siliconangle.com

Groove closes $45M round to make enterprise sales teams more productive

Sales software startup Groove Labs Inc. plans to add more large companies to its customer base and grow international operations using a newly closed $45 million funding round, announced today, that was led by Viking Global Investors. Groove’s software is already used by salespeople at several major enterprises. The San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
siliconangle.com

UiPath stakes claim in RPA market with process mining discovery suite

Organizations are in a constant need to generate as many insights as possible from their processes. Whether with evaluation or refinement as the end goal, process mining allows for the discovery, monitoring and improvement of business processes as they actually are, not as they subjectively present. “I think what we...
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

MagicCube raises $15M to replace cybersecurity chips with software

MagicCube Inc. today announced that it has raised $15 million in funding to extend its software-based trusted execution platform, which the startup says can process sensitive data such as payment information more efficiently than the specialized chips historically used for the task. Mosaik Partners led the round. According to Crunchbase,...
SANTA CLARA, CA
siliconangle.com

Aurora raises $12M to scale up Ethereum distributed apps

Aurora Labs, an Ethereum-compatible developer platform built on top of the NEAR Protocol, today announced it has raised $12 million in its first funding round. The private equity round was led by Pantera Capital and Electric Capital. More than 100 investors participated in the round, including Zero Knowledge Validation, Global Coin Ventures, imToken and Chronicle.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
siliconangle.com

Wayfair leverages cloud native technologies to improve business

Online home store Wayfair LLC delivered 61 million orders in 2020. That’s a lot of sales … and making the online sales process easier, as well as streamlining the handling of customer data, is essential to the company’s continued success. Gary White (pictured), staff engineer at Wayfair, works with tech...
RETAIL
siliconangle.com

Harness.io seeks to deliver uncompromising cloud app experiences without cost hamstrings

Most organizations today are developing, deploying and managing their applications on some sort of cloud-based infrastructure. While the many speed, efficiency, longevity and reliability advantages of the cloud are indisputable, some lingering issues around increasing cloud spend, wastage and compliance have been on the rise recently. Harness.io thinks it can solve these questions for companies.
CELL PHONES
siliconangle.com

Kubernetes inevitable for hybrid and multicloud applications, says Red Hat architect

As the enterprise computing world grows more accepting and dependent on the cloud and its various underlying technologies, one major quality that stakeholders are increasingly clamoring for is speed. Basically, faster application development and deployment times. Kubernetes has proven useful in filling this developer demand. “Kubernetes has succeeded at the...
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

With Ego4D, Facebook wants AI to understand the world from a first-person perspective

Facebook Inc. announced today a long-term project aimed at solving research challenges with artificial intelligence and first-person human perception. The research produced in the project, called Ego4D, would be useful for numerous applications, including augmented reality, virtual reality and robotics. For example, AI capable of understanding human perception from a first-person perspective could provide instructions for technicians, guide people for recipes, assist people in locating lost items and so on.
INTERNET
siliconangle.com

Alation buys AI startup Lyngo Analytics to make data analytics more accessible

Following a June funding round that valued it at $1.2 billion valuation, Alation Inc. has acquired artificial intelligence startup Lyngo Analytics Inc. to enhance its data intelligence platform. The acquisition was announced this morning. Alation didn’t share the financial terms. Alation’s data intelligence platform aims to solve a major bottleneck...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Red Hat and Kubernetes help manage containerized workloads in edge computing environments

Edge computing has been around far longer than many people realize, even predating Kubernetes and all its related open-source technology. In fact, companies have always sought ways in which to operate faster, with minimal delay, when it comes to data management, including in stores and factories, for example, according to Nick Barcet (pictured), senior director of technology strategy at Red Hat Inc.
COMPUTERS
siliconangle.com

Elastic buys Optimyze to add ‘continuous profiling’ to its observability tools

Elastic N.V. is looking to create a full set of observability capabilities into its enterprise search platform after acquiring a startup called Optimyze Inc. today that specializes in continuous profiling. Three-year-old Optimyze is a Zurich, Switzerland-based startup that’s best known for its Prodfiler tool. Information technology teams use Prodfiler to...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Microsoft retires Chinese version of LinkedIn after censorship criticism

Microsoft Corp. announced today that it’s shutting down the Chinese version of LinkedIn, with the company stating there have been issues with “compliance” in the country. In a blog post, the company said it will introduce a different app in China called “In Jobs” that should arrive sometime later this...
INTERNET
Axios

Google Cloud launches partnerships on climate and sustainability

Google Cloud is partnering with five sustainability-focused companies to offer public and private sector customers new ways of anticipating and reducing their climate risk exposure, among other applications, the company announced Tuesday. Why it matters: With more climate and sustainability-related data being generated than ever, a premium is being placed...
ENVIRONMENT
gamingideology.com

Countless sites affected by the OVH cloud service failure

One of the largest cloud storage companies in Europe, France’s “OVH Cloud”, was out for more than an hour on Wednesday, which reflected on the service of many sites, with preparations for its public listing. The malfunction was reported around 09:00 GMT (07:00 GMT) on Downdetector, which monitors website performance,...
INTERNET

