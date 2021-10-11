Becoming ‘cloud smart’ – Why the future of cloud services depends on partnerships, not competition
It’s no secret that the pandemic has forced almost everyone and everything to undergo dramatic change. Businesses are especially rushing to adapt to a rapidly developing digital economy as remote services and interactions accelerate toward being a necessity. And companies such as VMware Inc. are stepping in as the unsung heroes in these situations, curating cloud solutions for customers globally and forging valuable professional relationships along the way.siliconangle.com
Comments / 0