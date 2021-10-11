INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY
BOSTON — The city of Boston has declared today Indigenous Peoples’ Day for the first time, and a bill before the General Assembly would make that statewide. The second Monday in October has long been known as Christopher Columbus Day in the U.S., but over time states and municipalities have begun to acknowledge the atrocities committed by Columbus and other colonists, and the diverse Indigenous communities that often are marginalized or ignored by the dominant culture.www.mybackyardnews.com
