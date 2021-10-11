David Card’s Nobel win shows importance of ‘challenging conventional wisdom’
Chancellor Carol Christ and Catherine Koshland, interim executive vice chancellor and provost, sent the following message to the campus community on Monday:. It is with tremendous pride that we share the news that David Card, the Class of 1950 Professor of Economics, has won the 2021 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. It is the sixth Nobel Prize for our acclaimed economics department. Card shares the prize with Guido Imbens of Stanford and Joshua Angrist of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.news.berkeley.edu
