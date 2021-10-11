Peristyle Podcast - Coach Harvey Hyde breaking down the latest historic home loss for the Trojans

In this edition of the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham are going through what has seemed like a weekly routine lately, talking about yet another historic loss in the Coliseum for the USC Trojans. This time USC fell to Utah 42-26, the first win for the Utes in Los Angeles against the Trojans since 1916, a span of 105 years. Coach Hyde gives his thoughts on what went wrong for the Trojans, how the coaches have failed to put the players in the best position to win and if the players have quit on this team.