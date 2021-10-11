Enter to win a kayak!

The Hobie Mirage Lynx kayak delivers exceptional performance in a rugged yet lightweight design. With a hull weight of just 45 pounds, the Lynx boasts a 350-pound capacity while being easy to transport and exceptionally stable. It features ACE-TEC construction for durability, a removable rudder system for optimal steering control, and a MirageDrive 180 propulsion system with Kick-Up Fin technology that affords maximum control with forward and reverse pedaling, even in shallow water. A V-hull entry, wide bow, and waterflow tunnel system combine to ensure ultimate maneuverability. Its mono-mesh fabric seat keeps kayakers cool and comfortable while a seatback dry storage pouch keeps important items within reach. The platform also includes molded-in tracks for mounting accessories, an EVA standing pad, and ample cargo room that can be used for a variety of applications. MSRP $2,699; hobie.com.
