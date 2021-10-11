CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Puppy Recovered After Being Stolen From Pacifica Home; Suspect Arrested

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A puppy was recovered after being stolen from a home in Pacifica and a suspect was arrested, police said Monday.

On Saturday at about 3:40 p.m., officers were called to a home on the 100 block of Shoreview Ave. by a resident who reported a nine-month Yorkshire terrier mix was taken from the front yard of the home some 20 minutes prior. Pacifica police said the theft was captured on surveillance video.

Officers conducted an extensive search of the area but did not find the puppy.

At about 4:30 p.m., officers were alerted about a disturbance at the Pacific Manor Shopping Center, less than a mile north of where the puppy was stolen. Police said it was determined the disturbance was related to the dog theft. Arriving officers were told by Shoreview Avenue neighbors who were out looking for the stolen puppy that they had located a possible suspect with a similar dog.

The dog’s owners were called to the location and they arrived and identified the dog as their stolen puppy, police said. The person with the dog was identified as Kerri Livingston, 51, of Pacifica.

Livingston was arrested and booked on charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police had not released the surveillance video as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the puppy theft were asked to call the Pacifica police at 650-738-7314, or the Silent Witness Tip Line at 650-359-4444. Online crime tips may also be submitted on the Pacifica Police Department website .

