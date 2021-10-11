CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAMS College of Pharmacy wins 2021 Good Neighbor Pharmacy NCPA Pruitt-Schutte Student Business Plan Competition

By Chain Drug Review
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A team of student pharmacists from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy was named the winner of the 18th annual Good Neighbor Pharmacy NCPA Pruitt-Schutte Student Business Plan Competition. A team from the University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy was the runner-up, and a team representing the Medical University of South Carolina finished as the second runner-up. The winners were announced as part of the National Community Pharmacists Association’s 2021 Annual Convention, which was held Oct. 9-12. “We applaud each of the participating teams from the 18th annual Good Neighbor Pharmacy NCPA Pruitt-Schutte Student Business Plan Competition, and in particular this year’s three finalists,” said NCPA president Brian Caswell, owner of Wolkar Drug in Baxter Springs, Kan. “After a highly competitive live competition, one team stood out above the rest and was declared the winner – the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy. Congratulations for rising to the top of a very strong group! With these well-thought-out business plans, the future of independent pharmacy is in good hands.”

