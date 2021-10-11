CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck asks FDA for emergency authorization for pill to treat COVID-19

By Chain Drug Review
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — Drug maker Merck asked U.S. regulators on Monday to authorize its pill against COVID-19 in what would add an entirely new and easy-to-use weapon to the world’s arsenal against the pandemic. If approved by the FDA, a decision that could come in a few of weeks, it...

Healthcare IT News

CDC publishes rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccine brand

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published information on its COVID Data Tracker about rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In August, according to the data, unvaccinated people had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and an 11.3...
MarketWatch

FDA to hold advisory committee for Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said it plans to convene an advisory committee on Nov. 30 to discuss the company's experimental COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir. Merck is developing the antiviral with the privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; it recently applied for emergency authorization. The FDA requested advisory committee meetings for each of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines but it did not convene one ahead of the authorizations of the monoclonal antibodies or Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir, an antiviral used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients that is now fully approved. "We believe that, in this instance, a public discussion of these data with the agency's advisory committee will help ensure clear understanding of the scientific data and information that the FDA is evaluating to make a decision about whether to authorize this treatment for emergency use," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. Merck's stock is up 0.4% for the year, while the S&P 500 has gained 18.1%.
KREX

FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster

U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago should get a half-dose booster to rev up protection against the coronavirus. The panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, as well as younger adults […]
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
FDA’s panel backs Moderna’s booster shot for high-risk groups

WASHINGTON — U.S. health advisers announced Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus. The panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, adults with other health problems,...
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has a Major Booster Update for You

Millions of Pfizer recipients are getting additional shots right now, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) decision to approve a booster dose of that vaccine for certain groups of people at the end of September. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have been warned to hold off on seeking out additional shots, however, since the FDA and CDC advisory committees have not yet authorized a booster for either of those two vaccines, nor have they suggested mixing and matching Pfizer with them. The FDA's committee is set to vote on whether or not to approve Moderna's booster proposal on Oct. 14, but the agency just spoke out about Moderna boosters in a new report.
AFP

Moderna or Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study

People who received Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine may benefit from a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna, preliminary results of a US study published Wednesday showed. And antibody levels for those who had originally received Moderna shots were higher "irrespective of the booster vaccine administered," when compared with those who had initially received Pfizer or J&J, the study said.
KTLA

FDA spells out lower sodium guidelines for food industry

Food companies are coming under renewed pressure to use less salt after U.S. regulators spelled out long-awaited guidelines aimed at reducing sodium levels in dozens of foods including condiments, cereals, french fries and potato chips. The voluntary goals finalized Wednesday for 163 food categories are intended to help lower the amount of salt people eat. […]
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
