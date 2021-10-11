Jitters Remain At Start Of Trading Week
Stock markets have started the week a little mixed, as nerves persist around the large list of downside risks for the global economy. While the focus recently has shifted from Evergrande to the energy crisis, it’s arguably the slightly lesser talked about inflation/monetary policy dynamic that’s really making investors nervous. We’ve dealt with plenty of growth headwinds over the years, but throughout that time, central banks have had our backs. That appears to be changing.www.investing.com
Comments / 0