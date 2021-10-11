CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

KCSO Busts three black market marijuana processing facilities

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a press release from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. On October 6, 2021 Klamath County Fire District #1 crews were dispatched to a location in the 4000 block of Highway 39 in Klamath Falls on reports of smoke being seen from a building. Upon arrival KCFD1 crews called for law enforcement and Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the scene and discovered a large marijuana processing facility.

