B. Scott Launches BET's Historic 'Twenties' After-Show in Emotional First Look (EXCLUSIVE)

By Matt Donnelly
New Haven Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety has a first look at “Twenties After-Show With B. Scott,” a new companion series attached to BET’s original series “Twenties” from Lena Waithe. Announced in March, the show elevates media personality B. Scott as the first out, trans non-binary host and executive producer in the network’s history. Following each episode of the second season of “Twenties,” B. Scott will sit with cast and creatives to unpack the narrative, steeped in the queer Black experience.

The CW Introduces New ‘Waltons’ in ‘Homecoming’ First Look (PHOTO)

Here’s a welcome holiday treat: The Waltons’ Homecoming, a warm remake of the 1971 film that led to TV’s beloved Waltons series. The cast is new — clockwise from top left: Bellamy Young (Olivia), Christian Finlayson (Jason), Marcelle LeBlanc (Mary Ellen), Logan Shroyer (John Boy), Ben Lawson (John Sr.), Tatum Sue Matthews (Erin), Callaway Corrick (Elizabeth), Samuel Goergon (Jim Bob) — but the film again portrays the clan awaiting John’s belated arrival.
‘Saved by the Bell’ Season 2 Gets November Launch, First-Look Photos (TV News Roundup)

The second season of Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reimagining will stream Nov. 24. In the second season, Bayside High is back in session, despite the Season 1 finale teasing the emergence of COVID-19 in the world of the show. Now, the students are getting ready to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition, with Mac (Mitchell Hoog) seeing it as a way to finally get out of his father Zack’s (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) shadow. Meanwhile, Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) finds herself paying more attention to her love life than she wants to; Jamie (Belmont Cameli) leans on Lexi (Josie Totah) in...
‘Real Queens Of Hip-Hop’ One-Hour Special To Air On ABC

The many women in Hip-Hop who have helped shape the culture into the worldwide phenomenon it is today are being celebrated in an ABC News Special titled Real Queens of Hip-Hop: The Women Who Changed The Game, set to air next Monday (Oct. 18) at 10 p.m ET on ABC. Narrated by Salt of legendary rap group Salt-N-Pepa, the one-hour program will include an original spoken word performance by rap icon MC Lyte and be scored by hit-making producer WondaGurl. Documenting the role of women in the birth and growth of Hip-Hop, Real Queens of Hip-Hop will include interviews with pioneers...
Fox Developing Animated Comedy ‘Dirt Girls’ From Victoria Vincent

Fox is developing the animated comedy “Dirt Girls,” Variety has learned. The series hails from Victoria Vincent, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment will provide the animation. The project came through Vincent’s participation in Bento Box’s SkunkWorks program, which is designed to discover, cultivate and develop new creators and voices. The series takes place in an alienated suburban neighborhood, where two unsupervised kid sisters, Lucy and Pia, find depraved ways to keep themselves entertained while dealing with the confusing, dark aspects of the encroaching adult world. Vincent most recently worked as director on the Netflix animated series “We...
Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’ Launches NFT Digital Collectibles Platform

Fans of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” will soon be able to buy limited-edition digital collectibles of the gigantic, disturbing Baby character along with masks from characters that have appeared in all six seasons of the show. On Wednesday, Fox Entertainment and its Blockchain Creative Labs launched The MaskVerse (maskverse.com), an NFT marketplace and community for the hit singing competition series. It’s the latest bid by an entertainment company to catch the hype wave for nonfungible tokens (NFTs), which verify ownership of unique pieces of digital content using distributed blockchain tech. Also Wednesday, ViacomCBS set a spring 2022 launch for its own NFT platform, joining...
Dave Chappelle Backed By Netflix Amid Controversy Over Latest Special

Dave Chappelle received support from Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos after the comedian was accused of transphobia following his latest special The Closer. Variety reported the executive sent a memo to Netflix staff on Oct. 8, defending Chappelle as the controversy spurs on. “Chappelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long-standing deal with him,” said Sarandos. “His last special ‘Sticks & Stones’ also controversial, is our most-watched, stickiest, and most award-winning stand-up special to date.” The executive continued, “As with our other talent, we work hard to support their creative freedom—even though this means there will...
Billy Porter Signs With Island U.K./ Republic Records (EXCLUSIVE)

Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor-singer Billy Porter has inked a new deal with Island Records (U.K.) and Republic Records (U.S.) and is kicking it off with a new single called “Children” that will drop at 12 a.m. ET tonight (Oct. 14). “Children” is a dancefloor-ready track co-written with veteran...
Scott Kushner & Michael Simon Launch F Street Productions; Set Original Podcasts ‘Unsung’ & ‘The Occult Unveiled’

EXCLUSIVE: Media veterans Michael A. Simon and Scott Kushner have teamed to launch F Street Productions, a company dedicated to developing and producing original, cross-platform scripted entertainment. Based in New York and Los Angeles, the company will focus on content that lives at the intersection of storytelling and lifestyle. F Street is kicking things off with two original podcasts, episodic series Unsung and The Occult Unveiled, that are currently in post-production. Premiere dates will be announced soon. Additional original cross-platform content is expected to be announced shortly. Unsung is inspired by the real-life exploits of musician and rock legend Kasim Sulton. In...
TVLine Items: Jack Ryan Renewed, Wendy Williams Guest Hosts and More

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan doesn’t have a Season 3 premiere date yet, but he’s already planning his next mission: Amazon Prime has renewed the John Krasinski-starring thriller for Season 4, our sister site Variety reports. Additionally, Michael Peña (Narcos: Mexico) has boarded the series in an undisclosed role. In the third season — which recently wrapped production — “Jack is on the run and in a race against time,” per Variety. “He is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that...
Our Kind of People Star Rhyon Nicole Brown Is No Stranger to Hollywood

Rhyon Nicole Brown has been in the entertainment industry longer than you may think. Though the actress is currently starring on FOX's Our Kind of People, she's been making moves in Hollywood since she was a kid. If you're wondering why you may have seen her before, it's probably because you have! Rhyon is most notably known for playing Lizzie Sutton on Lincoln Heights, but she's remained booked and busy since then, snagging roles on Empire, Tales, and Lifetime's Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel'le. During the early days in her career, she also had the opportunity to appear on shows like 7th Heaven, ER, That's So Raven, and many others. Get to know more about Rhyon ahead.
ABC’s ‘Queens’ Share The Real Story Behind Their Breakup In New Teaser: Watch

The Nasty Girls from ABC’s new drama, Queens, get real about their rise to stardom, shocking downfall, and divine second chance in this exclusive teaser. “We were the OGs. Look, no shade—Nicki [Minaj], Cardi [B], Megan [Thee Stallion]—none of them would exist without us,” declared Naomi a.k.a. Xplicit Lyrics (Brandy). “We were just friends from Queens doing what we love. Then, it turned into a No. 1 record, Grammys, my face on a cashmere rug,” recalled Brianna a.k.a. Professor Sex (Eve). Jill a.k.a. Jill Da Thrill (Naturi Naughton) detailed how she turned to cocaine and then God while Valeria a.k.a. Butter Pecan...
Ted Sarandos and Dave Chappelle Are Missing the Criticism's Point (Column)

The second memo that Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos issued to Netflix staff about Dave Chappelle and stand-up comedy only proves that he doesn’t understand why people are actually upset about how Chappelle approaches transgender people in his new special “The Closer.” In his first response, Sarandos emphasized that even if “some people find the art of stand-up to be mean-spirited … our members enjoy it.” In the second, he again asserts Chappelle’s right to “artistic freedom.” In both, he underlines that neither he nor anyone with sign-off power at Netflix believe that Chappelle’s extensive material on transgender people crosses the line of being “designed to incite hate or violence” — and even if it did, violence on TV doesn’t necessarily, “directly translate to real-world harm.”
Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
DWTS alumni would love to replace Tyra Banks as the show’s host

People are complaining more and more lately over Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks. If people want a former DWTS alumni to replace her, one just threw their name in the hat. Banks is an executive producer for Dancing With the Stars, so her job is probably secure, no...
Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore

“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script of “Candy,” and MIchael Uppendahl will direct it. Both will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry...
‘Kenan’ Co-Showrunner Kenny Smith Signs Overall Deal With Universal Television

Writer, director and showrunner Kenny Smith has signed an overall deal with Universal Television to develop and produce projects across various platforms. Smith recently joined Kenan Thompson’s NBC and UTV sitcom “Kenan” as co-showrunner after completing an overall deal with ABC earlier this year. At ABC, he took over Kenya Barris’ role as co-showrunner of “Black-ish” and developed multiple projects such as “None of the Above,” a comedy produced for Freeform.   “Kenny is one of the most hilarious, collaborative and talented storytellers we know, and we’re thrilled to officially welcome him back to the UTV family,” said Jim Donnelly, UTV’s executive vice...
