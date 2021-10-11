Jamie Lynn Spears Promises to "Share My Truth the Proper Way" in New Memoir

On Monday, Oct. 11, Jamie Lynn Spears took to Instagram to reveal she wrote a tell-all book called Things I Should Have Said, which will be released in 2022. Her announcement clarifies the title of her memoir after months of speculation. In July, several outlets reported that listings from the publisher Hachette Book Group appeared on Amazon and other retailers with the title, I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out, a clear nod to the lyric from her sister Britney Spears’ 1998 debut single, “…Baby One More Time.” However, after the rumored title received backlash from the singer’s fans, Worthy Publishing released a statement to E! clarifying the book was untitled at the time. “We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family,” the statement read. Now, that’s all changed thanks to Jamie Lynn’s Instagram post.

