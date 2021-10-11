Tesla Gigafest Berlin on the ground [Gallery]

Ich bin ein Berliner. These are the famous words with which John F. Kennedy won the hearts of the Berlin population in 1963. Tesla has the same goal. Hearts need to be won in Germany. The stakes are high. Like a gigantesque alien spaceship, the new Gigafactory emerged from the ground in an incredibly short amount of time, for German standards. The skepticism within the German population is very high. An American car company! Building electric cars in the backyard of our German premium brands! You can imagine that a lot of hearts still need convincing. So, Elon Musk announced the Gigafest County Fair, an event for the people of Grünheide, Brandenburg, and Berlin. Tesla got the permission to invite 9,000 people. This is quite exceptional, as COVID-19 restrictions are still quite strict and other big events like the Bavarian Oktoberfest got cancelled this year.