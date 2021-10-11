CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Gigafest Berlin on the ground [Gallery]

Cover picture for the articleIch bin ein Berliner. These are the famous words with which John F. Kennedy won the hearts of the Berlin population in 1963. Tesla has the same goal. Hearts need to be won in Germany. The stakes are high. Like a gigantesque alien spaceship, the new Gigafactory emerged from the ground in an incredibly short amount of time, for German standards. The skepticism within the German population is very high. An American car company! Building electric cars in the backyard of our German premium brands! You can imagine that a lot of hearts still need convincing. So, Elon Musk announced the Gigafest County Fair, an event for the people of Grünheide, Brandenburg, and Berlin. Tesla got the permission to invite 9,000 people. This is quite exceptional, as COVID-19 restrictions are still quite strict and other big events like the Bavarian Oktoberfest got cancelled this year.

Rivian: The history and future of an up-and-coming EV automaker

The electric automaker Rivian was originally founded as Mainstream Motors in 2009 by CEO RJ Scaringe, an MIT grad who studied engineering and lean manufacturing. Scaringe grew up near Melbourne, Florida, where he would work on cars with his neighbor, and spend much of his time outdoors hiking and exploring.
Tesla Announces Production Start Date at Berlin Gigafactory

Despite the pushback with the local authorities regarding its Berlin gigafactory, Brandenburg's economy minister said Tesla has a 95% chance of obtaining the factory approval. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has announced the start of production date at its new Berlin gigafactory. The CEO of the electric car-making company Elon Musk...
Elon Musk
John F. Kennedy
Boris Brejcha
Tesla stages 'gigafest' at site of new German factory

Tesla fans flocked to the carmaker's new factory near Berlin on Saturday, where chief executive Elon Musk staged a county-fair style party to celebrate the site's imminent opening. The event has been nicknamed "gigafest" - a portmanteau referring to the company's "gigafactories" and a festival celebrating the business. Mr Musk...
Take a Quick Tour of the Now-Defunct Fisher Body Plant [GALLERY]

Not to be confused with Flint's Fisher Body 1, which is now home to Diplomat Pharmacy's headquarters, Fisher Body plant 21 in Detroit now lies in ruin. Just in time for Halloween, the video tour below gives viewers a scary look at what's left of the once vibrant plant. Can you imagine taking a walk through this place at night with just a flashlight?
Tesla opens Model Y orders in the UK, deliveries expected in early 2022

Tesla today opened Model Y orders in the United Kingdom, a right-hand-drive market, with deliveries expected to start in early 2022. Originally, the Model Y was only supposed to launch in Europe after Tesla started production at Gigafactory Berlin. However, Tesla changed its plan and started importing Model Y vehicles...
NW Florida solar installer shows off Tesla Solar Roof

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Northwest Florida solar installer unveiled new technology this afternoon for homeowners looking to get into solar energy. Using the sun's rays and turning them into electricity isn't anything new. But the Tesla Solar Roof is the future, according to those at SunFarm Energy. "This is actually the skin of the […]
Berlin, DE
Germany
Tesla officially starts its 'wider release' of Full Self-Driving Beta in the US

Tesla has officially started its "wider release" of Full Self-Driving Beta in the US, which consists of slowly allowing more owners to download based on their "safety score.". Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta. Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD) enables Tesla vehicles to virtually drive themselves both on highways and city streets...
Tesla removes Cybertruck specs and prices from its website

Tesla has updated its Cybertruck web page to remove Cybertruck specs and prices for each configuration of the electric pickup truck. It comes after the highly anticipated electric vehicle has been delayed to next year. When unveiling the Cybertruck back in 2019, Tesla announced that the electric pickup truck would...
China's 'space dream': A Long March to the Moon and beyond

The arrival of three astronauts at China's new space station on Saturday marks a landmark step in its space ambitions, its longest crewed mission to date. The world's second-largest economy has put billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of having a permanently crewed space station by 2022 and eventually sending humans to the Moon. The country has come a long way in catching up with the United States and Russia, whose astronauts and cosmonauts have decades of experience in space exploration. Here is a look at China's space programme, and where it is headed:
