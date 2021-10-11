3 economists have been awarded the Nobel for their work on 'natural experiments'

The Biden administration is hoping that its deal with the Port of Los Angeles will help relieve the supply chain troubles across the country, hopefully by Christmas. The Port of LA, together with a neighboring Port of Long Beach, account for about 40% of containers arriving in the U.S. As we heard, the White House secured commitments from FedEx and Walmart to use those extended hours to relieve the logjam in moving their goods. I spoke with Frank Ponce De Leon about that. He's a coast committeeman with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union. And he's been working on the docks for over 40 years. He said the port is already at capacity.

INDUSTRY ・ 21 HOURS AGO