3 economists have been awarded the Nobel for their work on 'natural experiments'

By Scott Horsley
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

During the pandemic, we've heard a lot about how clinical trials work. Some people get a vaccine while others get a placebo. Researchers then compare the groups to see how effective the treatment is. In economics, that kind of controlled experiment is not practical or ethical, but economists have found ways to solve those issues, and three of them are sharing in this year's Nobel Prize. NPR's Scott Horsley reports.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

