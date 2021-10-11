CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raising the price of fossil fuels to reflect the true social cost

By Audie Cornish
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

Even as we see the effects of climate change multiplying around us - deadly heat waves, lengthy wildfires, flooding and drought - the world's economies are still subsidizing the price of fossil fuels. Those subsidies for oil, coal, natural gas, well, they add up to nearly $6 trillion a year globally. At least, that's according to a new report by the International Monetary Fund. That figure includes traditional government subsidies, like tax breaks. But earlier, I spoke to Ian Parry, the lead author of the report, and he says that number also encompasses what he calls the true social cost of fossil fuels.

