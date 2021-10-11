CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Featured Pet: Sally

By Renee Robl
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou see this coat? It’s made of best friend material. That’s right. You + Me = BFFS forever! I’ve been passed around a few times and am ready to unpack my bags for good this time!. I would be the perfect addition to any home and if you’re ready to...

wdez.com

tucson.com

Pets for adoption

Adopted: Chico, Black Jack, and Benson from Pima Animal Care Center; Chase from Paws Patrol Cats. Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900. Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare. Sign...
PETS
Amityville Record

Pets, Pets, Pets

“Here’s looking at you, kid!” Have you ever wondered which types of dogs are more likely to mimic Humphrey Bogart in “Casablanca” and stare into their owners’ baby blues? According to new research by Hungarian animal behaviorists, at least four different traits affect dogs’ abilities to establish eye contact with humans.
ANIMALS
Maui News

Pet of the Week

Did you know that the perfect batch of Shoyu can take up to three years to make? Hey, that’s just like me! I’m a mellow fella that’s been waiting at the shelter for more than 100 days. Just daydreaming of finally getting noticed, and maybe even the chance to add some umami to your life. Just like the soy sauce I’m named after, I have all five of the taste characteristics. Only mine are sleeping, snuggling, purring, playing and most of all loving! Will you give me the chance to pour myself right into your heart today?
PETS
Evening Star

Pets on parade

The annual pet parade at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair drew a large number of entrants this year, with the majority of the adults and children coming in costume. The parade featured dogs, horses and even a couple friendly goats. After the judging took place contestants made their way around the block for the parade.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
thepitchkc.com

Creature Feature: Queen Elizabeth Boop II and Constance are great pets who live up to their names

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on loveable and adoptable animals here in the KC Metro. This week, KCPP wants you to get to know Queen Elizabeth Boop II, a 10-year-old pit bull, and Constance, an 8-year-old domestic medium hair. Both furry friends currently reside at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, at 7077 Elmwood Avenue, where you can adopt them.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kadn.com

Meet Frank! Lafayette Animal Shelter's Featured Pet Of The Week!

Meet Frank! This sweet boy is up for adoptin over at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center. Lynn Bourque, Animal Adoption, Foster and Rescue Supervisor, explained who the perfect family would be for this smart, intelligent boy. Frank is a Labrador mix He is 67 lbs., Frank is only...
LAFAYETTE, LA
onfocus.news

Pet Supplies Plus Grand Opening to Feature Freebies, Giving Back

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield officially has a new pet store and salon, with Pet Supplies Plus opening its newest location in the former Sears building on North Central Avenue. A Grand Opening celebration is scheduled for October 16 and 17. Pet Supplies Plus is a pet specialty store focused...
MARSHFIELD, WI
DFW Community News

Pet Blessing

The Tween-sponsored Pet Blessing Service will be followed by individual blessings for each pet. Every pet will receive a blessing tag for their collar, crate, or cage. Join other pet lovers to receive a word of love, grace, and blessing. Ribbons will be given to the best dressed, most unusual pet, best-behaved pet, and other unique qualities. We are accepting donations of new, unopened pet food, treats, toys, and towels to be given to local pets in need. Join us under the tent on the front lawn of Church Street from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. on October 10. You need not be a pet owner to enjoy the afternoon. Wild Things to You will have plenty of pets for you. Pets must be leashed, crated or caged.
BLESSING, TX
Antelope Valley Press

Shelter Pets

King is a two-year-old neutered black pit bull that came to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as an owner surrender in July. King was noted by his previous owner as an escape artist. King is a friendly, nice dogs and loves attention. He is easy to leash, allows animal handling; pulls excitedly on leash to get to the play yard. During his time in the play yard, he greeted the dogs and explored the yard with excitement. King had good graces with other dogs, allowed them to sniff him, and although was aware of other dogs coming to greet him, he tolerated being around them. He walked around the yard and check in with his handler from time to me asking for affection. King is recommended to be in a home with middle school-aged children and could be in a home with calm dogs. To meet King, use the link and follow the instructions on how to create self-scheduling visit at the center: https://linktr.ee/; https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/all-visits-to-the-animal-care-center-are-by-appointment-only/
PALMDALE, CA
The Register-Herald

For the love of pets

Delaney Wykle’s legacy to her hometown is one of compassion for those who need it most. Thanks to a substantial donation from Todd and Rachel Cornett, the Humane Society of Raleigh County announced that the Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center will be built on Grey Flats Road this coming spring.
BECKLEY, WV
