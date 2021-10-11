Featured Pet: Sally

King is a two-year-old neutered black pit bull that came to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as an owner surrender in July. King was noted by his previous owner as an escape artist. King is a friendly, nice dogs and loves attention. He is easy to leash, allows animal handling; pulls excitedly on leash to get to the play yard. During his time in the play yard, he greeted the dogs and explored the yard with excitement. King had good graces with other dogs, allowed them to sniff him, and although was aware of other dogs coming to greet him, he tolerated being around them. He walked around the yard and check in with his handler from time to me asking for affection. King is recommended to be in a home with middle school-aged children and could be in a home with calm dogs. To meet King, use the link and follow the instructions on how to create self-scheduling visit at the center: https://linktr.ee/; https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/all-visits-to-the-animal-care-center-are-by-appointment-only/

PALMDALE, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO