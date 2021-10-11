Featured Pet: Sally

The Tween-sponsored Pet Blessing Service will be followed by individual blessings for each pet. Every pet will receive a blessing tag for their collar, crate, or cage. Join other pet lovers to receive a word of love, grace, and blessing. Ribbons will be given to the best dressed, most unusual pet, best-behaved pet, and other unique qualities. We are accepting donations of new, unopened pet food, treats, toys, and towels to be given to local pets in need. Join us under the tent on the front lawn of Church Street from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. on October 10. You need not be a pet owner to enjoy the afternoon. Wild Things to You will have plenty of pets for you. Pets must be leashed, crated or caged.
