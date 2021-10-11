CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTEP approves formal acknowledgment that its campus sits on Indigenous land

By Jewél Jackson
elpasomatters.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Texas at El Paso has approved a formal acknowledgement that recognizes that the campus resides on Indigenous lands. The official announcement is expected Monday, said Jeffrey Shepherd, a history professor at UTEP and a leading voice in the effort to get the land acknowledgement approved. Monday is a federal holiday officially proclaimed by President Joe Biden as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

elpasomatters.org

