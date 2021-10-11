David Njoku Shines Against Chargers, Must be Featured Target

The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT. Here are a few players on the Browns that the Bolts must hone in on to come out victorious. The Browns boast a fearsome front that has terrorized opposing backfields every week. But there has not been a player that has done as much damage as Garrett this season. Garrett has seven sacks and 25 quarterback pressures through four games, which rank first and second in the NFL. Rookie Rashawn Slater has quickly established himself not only as a top rookie but one of the better tackles in this league, allowing pressure on just 3.4% of his pass-blocking snaps in 2021 (8th at left tackle). This will be arguably his most challenging matchup yet. Clowney, on the other hand, should pose a threat to right tackle Storm Norton. The veteran pass rusher has totaled 21 pressures, 13 hurries and three sacks.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO