An original member of Hiss Golden Messenger, Hirsch notes that the video was made “with a couple friends, director Myles Jewell who animated, and fellow musician and photographer/cinematographer Brendan Willing James. I was inspired by the brilliant Charles and Ray Eames short film "Powers of Ten (1977)" - and the discovery of human beings' minuscule existence in the universe, and how it relates to our overinflated egos. Somehow these concepts were compatible for me with the context of my song "Night People" and generally being at the mercy of nature in our lives. I'm happy with how the collage nature of the visuals aligns with the way the song came together in the studio which was also in a patchwork, quilt-like fashion.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO