WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a case of murder. You can watch the video below for more information. If you have any information pertaining to the murder of Dusty Bethke, Jr., you are urged to call Detective Scarlett Woodruff at (254) 750-7615 and reference Waco PD case #21-13710. You can also give a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357.