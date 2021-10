Researchers are developing a program that could be added to the COVID alert app used on smartphones to better target vaccination campaigns. The COVID alert app is based on the Google-Apple exposure notification API (GAEN API), a functionality that the tech companies rolled out in April 2020. The Canadian government built an app around the GAEN API, which became the COVID alert app, and managed the system for uploading positive cases. The COVID alert app tracks the contacts an individual has by virtually pinging the smartphones of those around them.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO