NYT best-selling author SA COSBY coming to Manteo

New York Times best-selling author S. A. Cosby is coming to Manteo with TWO opportunities for fans and readers to meet and connect with him. Cosby is the author of Blacktop Wasteland– an action-packed thrill ride that follows ‘Bug’ Montage- mechanic, husband and father- as he tries to stay afloat while living the straight life. He also happens to be the best getaway driver on the East Coast and is pulled in for ‘one last job’ that will help him save his business, but could cost him everything else. Blacktop Wasteland was a 2020 NY Times Notable Book, NPR Best Book of the Year, an Anthony Award Winner and the LA Times Book Prize Winner. His latest book, Razorblade Tears, debuted this summer at #10 on the NYT best-seller list and is the story of Ike and Buddy, two ex-cons of different backgrounds and races, who band together to get revenge for their dead sons.