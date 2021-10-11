2 winter storms to bring accumulating snow to Steamboat starting Tuesday
Steamboat Springs could see its first few accumulating inches of snow this week as two winter storms are expected over the area beginning Tuesday, according to forecasters. An unseasonably cold and wet storm currently affecting the Pacific Northwest coast is forecast to cross the Great Basin on Monday and bring cold and wet weather to the area starting Tuesday, said Mike Weissbluth, owner and operator of local weather forecasting site SnowAlarm.com.www.steamboatpilot.com
Comments / 0