After struggling with run blocking over the past couple of years, UF’s offensive line was a pleasant surprise through the first four weeks of this season. They led the nation in rushing at one point and currently rank third. They’ve only given up three sacks. They bullied big, bad Alabama to the tune of 246 rushing yards and 5.7 yards per carry. Even though their opponents knew that they were about to run the ball, they couldn’t stop it.

FOOTBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO