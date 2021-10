In Week 5 of the college football season, Sam Pittman and Lane Kiffin each learned where their respective squads fall in the national pecking order. Their teams’ blowout losses to Georgia and Alabama were a stark reminder that the feel-goodism of the last few weeks, when Arkansas and Ole Miss ascended the national polls, could do nothing in the face of the years and years of elite recruiting coups that Georgia and Alabama have amassed.

